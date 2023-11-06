South Africa: Blade Nzimande Asked to Intervene Over Suspension of Vaal University of Technology Registrar

Suspended registrar Dr Dan Mokoena has asked Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande to intervene. In 2019, the university was placed under administration, led by Professor Ihron Rensburg.

Troubled Vaal University of Technology (VUT) has placed registrar Dr Dan Mokoena on precautionary suspension, allegedly amid a falling-out with council chairperson Professor Mandla Radebe.

Daily Maverick has learnt that following Mokoena's suspension on 26 October 2023 he sent a detailed correspondence containing serious allegations against Radebe to the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande, pleading for his intervention.

Nzimande's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi confirmed on Thursday, 2 November that Mokoena's correspondence had been received by the department.

He said the department was also analysing the contents of documents that accompanied Mokoena's correspondence.

Mnisi said Nzimande would be advised by the department on a way forward.

VUT spokesperson Kediemetse Mokotsi said on Tuesday, 31 October that the university council and Radebe were aware of Mokoena's correspondence with Nzimande.

"Furthermore, VUT confirms that Dr Mokoena has been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation," Mokotsi said.

She said Radebe had taken note of the "baseless allegations" levelled by Mokoena against him and reserved his right to address these at the appropriate time and in the proper forum.

The allegations

In the correspondence to Nzimande, which Daily Maverick has seen, Mokoena stated that he had been approached by Radebe,...