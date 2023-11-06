Tanzania: Former Leaders' Widows - Samia Stresses Rewarding Them

DAR ES SALAAM: PRESIDENT Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday stressed the necessity of rewarding widows and families of former leaders as she handed over a new house to former First Lady, Ms Janeth Magufuli.

At a colourful event held in Dar es Salaam, President Samia handed over the house to the family of the late fifth-phase President, Dr John Magufuli.

The Head of State said the event signaled her heart- felt recognition of the role played by Ms Janeth along- side her husband- the late President Magufuli during the fifth phase government.

"My relative Ms Janeth, with mixed feelings I request you today to receive the house on behalf of our beloved, my brother, my boss and my guardian, the Late Dr John Pombe Magufuli," Dr Samia said.

Following Dr Magufuli's death, the then Vice- President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as Tanzania's first female President.

The Head of State noted that Ms Janeth deserved to be protected and supported as she dedicated her efforts to the country during the Presidency of her husband.

For her part, Ms Janeth thanked the government for the historic handover of the house, describing it as an everlasting symbol to the family of the late Dr Magu- fuli.

"The house will be the permanent settlement for the family, we thank you Mama, this iconic event that you have done to our family, it is a debt to me and by doing so...the only gift from me as the mother of the family is to keep praying for you so that God blesses your daily responsibilities," Ms Janeth said.