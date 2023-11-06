Tanzania Wins 2023 East and Central All Africa Women's Golf Tourney

Tanzania put up a superb performance to claim the 2023 East and Central All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) golf tournament that concluded in Kigali.

The five-day golf showpiece competition which has been underway at the Kigali Golf Resort and Villas since October 29 saw Tanzania reign supreme as they toppled other six countries to clinch the trophy. Kenya emerged second and Uganda completed the top three while Zambia finished in fourth position.

Four players from each of the top four teams received individual trophies whereas Tanzania emerged overall winners.

Victoria Elias, a member of the Tanzanian team, said she was pleased with the fact that she was able to make her impact on her debut appearance national team with which they lifted the ultimate trophy.

"I feel very elated and this trophy means so much to me," Elias told Times Sport in an interview.

"It is my first time in the national team and everything went well. Rwanda has a very good golf course and we proved ourselves."

Other individual awards went to Ashley Awuor from Kenya who was named player of the tournament while 14-year-old Bianca Ngecu, also from Kenya, walked away with youngest player of the tournament prize. Veteran Francine Delloye from Mauritius was awarded as the fans favorite prize.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju congratulated the winners and highlighted the benefits of the golf competition which she believes serves as a platform to lift and empower women in the sport.

"This tournament has been a celebration of women empowerment. Golf is a sport that can be played by people of all ages and it entails discipline, sportsmanship and team work. It also helps women to develop their leadership skills and confidence," Munyangaju indicated

"This tournament has been a success in many fronts. It has been a success in terms of showcasing talent and skills of women golfers. It has also been an avenue for sports tourism and, most importantly, it strengthens bond between our countries."

"I am proud of the progress we have made in promoting women golf in Rwanda. I am sure that the EAC AACT tournament will continue to inspire and motivate women golfers throughout our region," she added

The next edition of the EACAACT women's golf tournament will be held in Mauritius in 2025.