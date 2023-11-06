Rwanda: Rayon Thrash Mukura as Kwitonda's Winner Sinks Muhazi United

Rayon Sports put Mukura Victory Sports to the sword with a 4-1 victory at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Saturday, November 4, in a Primus National League encounter that was marred by controversial refereeing decisions.

After early exchanges, Mukura grabbed the first chance to score through striker Mohammed Sylla but his effort went wide as he tried to head home a cross from midfield.

Rayon got their acts together with great display from Hadji Iraguha and Heritier Luvumbu as they threatened the visitors' vital area.

Kevin Muhire opened the scores after seven minutes into to give the Blues an early lead. After being fouled by Aimable Ntarindwa in the buildup, the midfielder took advantage of poor communication between Mukura goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato and his defenders to convert Luvumbu's free kick from the box.

Rayon never stopped attacking despite the early lead. They drew the Mukura defense out of their shells but still failed to double the scores.

Mukura came in strongly with Elie Tatou being their star man. The teenager took the Rayon defenders on a couple of times as his side gained the upper hand.

Mukura finally levelled the scores in the 32nd minute as Tatou created space for himself before hitting a 30-yard drive which went straight into the back of the net with goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana having no chance to save it.

Tatou could have hit a brace in the 35th minute mark but saw his free kick missing the post by inches.

Rayon Sports skipper Abdul Rwatubyaye could have been sent off for his challenge on Mukura forward Mohammed Sylla who was the last man running towards the goal. But the defender escaped the red card as centre referee Claude Ishimwe made a controversial decision as he only booked him with a yellow card to the dismay of traveling Mukura fans.

The first half ended with the scores at 1-1 though Mukura had created the most chances.

The second half saw both teams creating decent chances before the 50th minute mark. First it was Heritier Luvumbu who missed a glaring chance before Eli Tatou also fired straight to the waiting arms of goalie Hakizimana after beaten Hakim Bigingo with pace.

Mukura coach Lofti Afahmia brought on Christophe Bukuru for Ntarindwa who was playing cautiously because he had a yellow card.

Rayon capitalized on a mishap once again in the penalty box of Mukura and scored in the 64th minute through Aruna Madjaliwa. The midfielder had been anonymous in the game prior to the goal.

Afahmia brought on Samuel Pimpong for Elie Tatou in the 70th minute as Mukura needed a player who could run at the Rayon Sports defense and create chances.

Joackiam Ojera won a penalty for Rayon Sports following a smooth challenge from Alexis Ngirimana. Heritier Luvumbu stepped up and did a paneka to give Rayon a 3-1 lead in the 75th minute.

Rayon had their fourth goal in the 90th minute through substitute Emmanuel Mvuyekure who beautifully connected with a header from Rashid Kalisa's free kick.

The result saw Rayon climb to fourth position with 16points, seven points behind table leaders Musanze FC who beat Kiyovu SC 1-0 at Ubworoherane Stadium.

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Sulley was the hero as his lone goal extended the Musanze-based side's lead with 23 points, two points clear of second-placed APR FC who came from a goal down to beat Muhazi United 2-1 at Ngoma Stadium.

Alain Kwitonda snatched the winner for the army side after red hot striker Victor Mbaoma cancelled Muhazi United's lead early on.

Elsewhere Marines FC beat Amagaju 1-0 at Umuganda Stadium as they continue to overcome the shy debut to the season.