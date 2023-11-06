Angolan Driver Wins Fia Endurance World Championship

5 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan driver, Rui Andrade, won the International Automobile Federation (FIA)'s World Endurance Championship, LMP2 class, in the "8 Hours of Bahrain", in the last round of the race held this Saturday, in the city of Manama.

To achieve this, the driver was joined in the WRT team by Poland's Rober Kubica and Switzerland's Louis Delétraz, who scored 173 points in total, after six (6) races, in an equal number of victories.

In addition to the World Cup, Rui Andrade and his team were European champions back in 2021.

At the end of the last race of the World Endurance Championship, the young driver expressed satisfaction with the triumph, with the contribution of his teammates, considering it an achievement that makes the Angolan people proud.

In turn, the president of the Angolan Motor Sports Federation (FADM), Ramiro Barreira, congratulated the driver and his teammates for the feat, which he says honours the country's flag.

"The victory honours us greatly, taking our country's flag to the highest pedestal. Congratulations for your dexterity, effort, focus and dedication in a season full of many successes, despite the normal setbacks encountered and against worthy and high-level opponents", reads the message from FADM.

