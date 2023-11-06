Sudan: UN High Commissioner - '114 Mln Refugees and Displaced People Worldwide, 6 Mln in Sudan, a Symptom of World's Extreme Disorder'

New York — The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, says that the latest figures of 114 million refugees and displaced people around the world is "a tangible but sometimes neglected symptom of the world's current extreme disorder". He urges the UN Security Council (UNSC) that "while the conflict in Gaza is the latest - and perhaps largest - piece of a most dangerous jigsaw of war that is rapidly closing in around us", he also focused attention on the conflict in Sudan that "turned previously peaceful Sudanese homes into cemeteries".

Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York this week, High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi highlighted: "The past three weeks have provided devastating proof that disregarding the basic rules of war - international humanitarian law - is increasingly becoming the norm and not the exception, with innocent civilians killed in unprecedented numbers: in the Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians and in the killing of Palestinian civilians and massive destruction of infrastructure caused by the ongoing Israeli military operation".

"The conflict in Gaza is the latest - and perhaps largest - piece of a most dangerous jigsaw of war that is rapidly closing in around us, but we - you - have the responsibility to remember that it is not the only one," Grandi reminded the UNSC.

'Fighting is growing in scope and brutality, affecting the people of Sudan, and the world is scandalously silent...'

"Look at Sudan: just six months ago governments and media were very focused on this situation as their citizens were being extracted from a war that erupted without warning and turned previously peaceful Sudanese homes into cemeteries. Now, fighting is growing in scope and brutality, affecting the people of Sudan, and the world is scandalously silent, though violations of international humanitarian law persist with impunity.

'It is shameful that the atrocities committed 20 years ago in Darfur can be happening again today with such little attention...'

"It is shameful that the atrocities committed 20 years ago in Darfur can be happening again today with such little attention. As a result, almost six million people have been forced from their homes; more than a million have fled to neighbouring and often fragile countries - and some of them have already moved on to Libya and Tunisia, and are crossing the Mediterranean on flimsy boats towards Italy and the rest of Europe. I welcome the resumption of the Jeddah talks - and hope they will help at least reach a ceasefire soon."

In his address, Grandi also highlighted the ongoing situations in Lebanon, where one in four people is a Palestinian or Syrian refugee the Central Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Armenia, Central America and elsewhere.

Grandi concludes: "The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. The choices that the 15 of you make - or fail to make - will mark us all; and for generations to come.

"Will you continue to allow this jigsaw of war to be completed by aggressive acts, by your disunity, or by sheer neglect? Or will you take the courageous and necessary steps back from the abyss?"

Chad

Grandi's remarks come as reports reach Radio Dabanga that new waves of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in West Darfur began arriving at the new Milli 2 camp in Chad this week.

A Radio Dabanga correspondent reports that the refugees have been stranded on the Chad-Sudan border for about three months and the group is expected to include about 3,000 families initially.

South Sudan

As also covered by Radio Dabanga today, a report by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) says close to 353,000 people have fled to South Sudan - this includes over 295,000 South Sudanese returnees and over 50,000 Sudanese refugees [UN].

