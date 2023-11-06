Tanzania: Mwinyi Vows to Reduce Poverty in Two Year

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has pledged to reduce poverty in the isles before 2025 by increasing the number of major development projects.

Dr Mwinyi said he is committed to implement practically the Chama Cha Mapinduzi Election Manifesto 2020 - 2025 in the remaining two years of his leadership and complete major strategic projects, including the all- inclusive Mangapwani Port in Unguja North Region, runways and the passenger building at Pemba Airport which are all expected to cost 400 million US dollars.

President Mwinyi who is the CCM Vice Chairman - Zanzibar made the remarks at Maisara Suleiman grounds in Urban District, Urban WesRegion while addressing the public as part of marking three years of his administration.

Dr Mwinyi expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her contribution towards the development of Zanzibar, adding that the level of development attained in Unguja and Pemba has great contribution of the Union President.

Commenting on peace, unity and solidarity, Dr Mwinyi said the development attained in three years is the result of people's efforts to continue strengthening peace, unity and solidarity. He pledged to speed up development in the remaining two years of his leadership.

The president commended CCM Women's Wing for the huge work it has been doing countrywide to inspect implementation of the party's election manifesto and development projects in Mainland and Zanzibar.

For her part, CCM Women's Wing National Chairperson Merry Chattanda commended the development attained by the eighth phase government in all sectors, including construction of roads, schools, ten district hospitals and one regional hospital which has been installed with modern infrastructures and equipment.

Dr Mwinyi was also congratulated for increasing employment opportunities, especially for youths through construction of infrastructure, tourism, entrepreneurship, agriculture and business among others.

Ms Chattanda also commended President Mwinyi for succeeding to liberate women against various issues, including access to clean and safe water by constructing wells and laying water distribution infrastructure both in Unguja and Pemba.

She also applauded the contribution by Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation through its chairperson Mama Maryam Mwinyi, the First Lady by constructing a big factory for processing seaweed at Chamanangwe, Pemba.

Earlier, CCM Vice Chairman- Mainland Abdul Rahman Kinana called upon Zanzibaris to continue upholding peace and solidarity and cooperate with the government to build Zanzibar.

Mr Kinana encouraged Dr Mwinyi to continue serving Zanzibaris with full support from the party, and that people who are not happy with his performance should be ignored.