Sudanese Journalists Demand Justice for the Killing of Halima Idris On Int'l Day to End Impunity

Port Sudan — On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Committed against Journalists yesterday, the Sudanese Journalists Association for Human Rights (JAHR) called for accountability for the murder of journalist Halima Idris and for an end to hostilities against professionals.

The Sudanese Journalists Association for Human Rights (JAHR)in a statement yesterday called for an inquiry into "all violations committed against men and women journalists in the armed conflict in Sudan".

The association urged the fact-finding mission established by the UN Human Rights Council on October 11 to prioritise the investigation into the killing of Halima Idris, a journalist with the Sudan Bukra online news outlet.

The statement lamented the lack of accountability, "or even an official apology" from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the death of Idris, who was run over by an RSF vehicle as she was reporting from Omdurman on October 10.

"Journalists have been either deliberately targeted or denied access to healthcare, with dozens subjected to arbitrary arrests, torture, and degrading treatment," JAHR stated.

"Furthermore, hundreds of journalists lost their jobs, due to the closure of approximately 17 print newspapers and the cessation of satellite and radio broadcasts. Human rights violations also include the theft of personal property belonging to journalists and the occupation of their homes."

JAHR noted that both sides of the armed conflict in Sudan have engaged in various forms of oppression, intimidation, and assault on journalists, "from the onset of the war to the present day". Attacks against journalists have escalated to the point of physical violence, "even resulting in murder".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In light of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) called upon "everyone to stand united in support of those who shine a light on Sudan's most important stories".

In a post on X yesterday, acting head of the Mission, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Clementine Nkweta-Salami, commented that journalists in Sudan, "particularly women, face unique challenges in their pursuit of truth and justice. Protecting them is crucial for a free and informed society".

Assaulted, abducted, assassinated

Since the outbreak of the war between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF in mid-April, journalists in Sudan have faced assaults, threats, enforced disappearances, and detentions, by both Military Intelligence and the RSF.

Dozens of human rights violations against journalists and other press workers have been reported in Sudan since April 15. Most of the newspapers and radio stations have been forced to close because of the fighting and the repression.

In mid-August, Radio Dabanga, in cooperation with 17 other news outlets, issued a joint plea to address the critical state of press freedom in Sudan.

Before April 15, Sudan already ranked 148 out of 180 in the 2023 Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, and 29 out of 100 (i.s. 'Not Free') in the Freedom House Internet Freedom Index.