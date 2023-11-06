Kenya: Cabinet Approves Construction of Dams, Reinstatement of Water Pans to Boost Water Supply

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 - The Cabinet has approved the construction of multiple dams and the reinstatement of over 4,000 water pans.

The ambitious plan, which is part of the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, is set to cost approximately Ksh 83 billion.

The proposal includes the creation of 25 medium-sized dams primarily aimed at benefiting arid regions.

The water pans and dams are expected to secure a cumulative water supply of 353 million litres, ultimately serving more than 600,000 households. This major initiative will guarantee water availability for both irrigation and domestic use.

A Cabinet Dispatch released on Friday outlined the details of this significant water infrastructure expansion, emphasizing its alignment with the government's economic transformation goals. The increased water capacity is expected to provide a stable source of water to bolster agricultural activities and improve livelihoods in the affected areas.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the Public Audit (Amendment) Bill of 2023, which promises to enhance the independence of the Auditor-General. This bill aims to bolster accountability and transparency in the utilization of public resources. The Auditor-General will now have the authority to conduct periodic citizen accountability audits, encouraging public participation in the audit process.

One of the critical functions bestowed upon the Auditor-General through this legislation is the ability to conduct compliance audits. These audits will examine whether public entities have adhered to the relevant laws governing the management of public resources.

Furthermore, Cabinet endorsed the National Retirement Benefit Policy, designed to enhance the quality of life for citizens post-retirement. This policy focuses on several key areas, including governance harmonization, expanding coverage for the informal sector, ensuring portability of retirement benefits, guaranteeing affordability, and ensuring benefit adequacy. Notably, it introduces the concept of post-retirement medical benefits, offering additional security to retirees.

The government's commitment to water infrastructure and financial governance demonstrates a concerted effort to address essential needs and provide for the well-being of its citizens. These initiatives mark a significant step forward in ensuring that Kenya continues to develop and prosper.