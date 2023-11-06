Algeria: President Tebboune Receives French Minister of Interior

5 November 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received Sunday, in Algiers, the French minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

In a statement following the audience, Darmanin said he was "honored" to have been received "at length" by the president of the Republic to whom he "conveyed a message from the president of the French Republic," Emmanel Macron, a "message of friendship and esteem, naturally," he said.

The French minister welcomed the collaboration between the two countries, including the cooperation in terms of civil security, migration and judiciary police.

He added that he expressed to the president of the Republic "all the esteem and friendship we have for the Algerian people," stressing "the strong ties that have been established by the two Presidents."

