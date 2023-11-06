Tanzania: TPSF Calls for Inclusion of More Products Into Agoa

6 November 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has called for expansion of export products into the United States covered under African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for Tanzania and African countries to reap more from the arrangement.

The TPSF Ag Chief Executive Officer Mr Raphael Maganga made the plea during the AGOA Forum which took place in Johannesburg South Africa at the weekend.

"In order for Africa to benefit, AGOA has to be expanded in two ways, namely to expand its product coverage as well as country coverage.

In terms of product coverage, Africa is the next food basket for the region, we need more access to the USA market for our agricultural products such as Tanzania's avocados," he said.

The Forum was attended by a business delegation from various African countries, whereas the Tanzanian delegation was led by Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Ashatu Kijaji.

During the Forum, Mr Maganga had an audience with the US Administrator Foreign Agricultural Service, Mr Daniel Whitley where the former conveyed the interests of the private sector and measures to consider in order for Tanzania and African countries to benefit more from AGOA.

Leading the Tanzania delegation, Minister Kijaji expressed her gratitude to the US government for AGOA and her desire to extend the AGOA.

The Tanzanian delegation also had a meeting with the delegation of the US House of Representatives and the discussion stemmed on the need to create a more durable, valuable AGOA programme in the context of African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA).

AGOA legislation was first passed by the US Congress in 2000 and allows over 6,500 products to be exported. It expires in 2025, having been extended four times before.

Initially, it was meant to last until 2007 but was amended to clarify on preferential treatment of African goods and other standards required of goods.

The AGOA Forum was attended by a large number of Trade Ministers from African countries along with their delegation of business people from their countries. The Forum featured ministerial and private sector programmes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.