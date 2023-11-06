South Africa: DJ Tira Rocks DA Campaign to Remove ANC

Some of the big names in the KwaZulu-Natal entertainment industry -- who were once loyal to the ANC -- have joined the DA campaign to remove the governing party in the province.

The most powerful are DJ Tira and the legendary MC and radio presenter Felix Hlophe, who took part in the 2024 DA Rocks the Registration Campaign held at the Durban Exhibition Centre on Saturday, where they brought a festive mood to the proceedings.

They are among prominent artists in KZN who helped the IFP to unseat the ANC in the 2021 local government elections, when the liberation movement lost most of its stronghold municipalities, including eThekwini, which is now governed by a coalition of ANC, the NFP and the EFF.

"Let's vote to rescue South Africa," said Hlophe, shouting out the DA slogan.

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said that their support shows that the "white party" narrative is being proven wrong in KZN.

"Look at how people from different parts of the province have come out in their numbers. The support that the DA enjoys in black communities is unmatched. It shows that the propaganda that we are a white party has lost its relevance," he said.

He said the latest polls show that the DA and IFP have a good chance to govern KZN next year, with 50% of the support, while the ANC/EFF coalition support has dropped to 48%.

DA KZN Premier candidate Chris Pappas told the crowd they should no longer listen to ANC promises because the organisation has failed to run the government successfully.

"They lied to you when they said if the DA wins the election it would stop social grants. In fact, they are the ones who are unable to pay social grants. They have even failed to pay NSFAS to students," said Pappas.

Pictures above: ANC loyalist DJs rock the DA campaign to unseat the ANC.