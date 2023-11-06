Kenya: Wetangula Urges Opposition Not to Give Govt Low Rating Due to Economy

6 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged the Opposition not to take advantage of the current harsh economic times to hand the government low ratings.

Speaking in Bonchari constituency Kisii County, Wetangula said although the Opposition's role is to offer oversight to the government, he noted that opposition leaders should not incite Kenyans nor blame President William Ruto administration due to the high cost of living.

"I acknowledge that the role of the Opposition is to oversee the government but I remind them that the tough economic times should not be used as a measure to rate the government's performance, "stated Wetangula.

While acknowledging Kenyans' resilience, the National Assembly Speaker noted that Kenya Kwanza government will soon be able to come out of the quagmire if all leaders unite to confront the situation.

"Leaders should join hands with the government to confront the economic crisis to enable Kenyans to come out stronger; He said urging governors to work closely with President William Ruto to enable the government achieve its development agendas."

"80 percent of resources to the county government come from the National Government hence the need for a close working relationship," Wetangula stated.

He added that many countries admire the resilience exhibited by Kenyans whenever they encounter a problem.

