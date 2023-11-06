Kenya: IG Koome Gives 19 Terror Suspects Seven Days to Defend Themselves

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has given 19 people seven days to defend themselves on why they should not be declared Specified Entities.

In a notice placed in the local dailies, Koome indicated his intention to declare them a Specified Entity.

A 'special entity' is a person or organisation suspected to have committed, attempted to, or prepared to commit a terrorist act.

Under Section 3 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), the IG is expected to notify the entities of his intention to recommend to the Interior Cabinet Secretary, that an order has been made declaring each of the entities named therein a Specified Entity.

They are expected to demonstrate within seven days why they should not be declared as such.

The law requires that before the IG makes such recommendations, he must accord the affected entities a reasonable opportunity why they should not be considered terrorist sympathisers.

According to the notice, the suspects are expected to deliver their responses to the office of the IG at Jogoo House latest November 13.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (No.30 of 2012), the Inspector General of Police notifies the entities set out in the list attached hereto of his Intention to recommend to the Cabinet Secretary of Interior and National Administration that an Order be made declaring each of the entities as a Specified Entity," the notice read.

Those notified are Ramadhan Adan, Yusuf Abdalla Mustafa, Philip Kariuki Karanja alias Rashid Abdalla, Millan Mahugu Simba, Omar Seif Khamis, Osman Mohamed Balagha and Bahati Bora Uzima (Congolese).

Others are David Wambua, Simon Karuga Gitau, Mohamed Ali Abikar, Hassan Edin Hassan, Musa Abdallah Kassim, Mustafa Amiana Busia, Issack Ibrien Robow, Job Kimathi, Ismael Mona Otieno, Alfred Titiah Pamba, Charles Kibet Rono alias Bashir and Osman Lado Galle.

Such an order is given when the IG has reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has committed, attempted or prepared to commit a terrorist act.