Kenya: New York Marathon Champ Obiri Dreaming of Gold At Paris Olympics

Nairobi — After winning her second World Marathon Majors race in just a year, newly-crowned New York Marathon champion Hellen Obiri is already dreaming of gold at next year's Olympics Games in Paris.

The two-time Olympics 5000m champion admitted she really craves gold in her medal collection and would work hard towards it were she to be included in Team Kenya for the women's marathon.

"I can only talk more about that if I am in the Kenyan team because we still have a long way to go until the Paris Olympics. If I get the chance, I will really work hard and train because that (Olympic gold) is the only one I am missing in my medal collection," Obiri said.

Despite being a serial winner, the two-time World 5000m champion has never tasted an Olympic gold in her longstanding track and field career, falling short on both occasions at the 2016 and 2020 games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo respectively.

On Sunday, however, she planted herself firmly in the conversation about the favourites for the Olympics marathon title when she clinched the New York crown.

Obiri clocked 2:27:23 to beat the tape, ahead of world 10,000m silver medalist Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia (2:27:29) as another Kenyan -- immediate former defending champion -- Sharon Lokedi finished third in 2:27:33.

It was a gratifying moment for Obiri who had a somewhat underwhelming marathon debut in the same race last year where she finished sixth.

Reflecting on the progress she has made since then, the reigning Boston Marathon champion said it shows the experience she has garnered as a road runner.

"This one (the win) means a lot to me because it shows that I have gained a lot of experience in marathon. It gives me a lot of hope about the future as far as other marathons are concerned," she said.

Obiri further divulged that her disappointment in the Big Apple last year only inspired her to intensify her training.

"I trained so well after Boston and when I came here (New York), I was so ready. I was ready for anything...preparing for a race means that you should be ready for anything. If it's speed, I've done it...if it's mileage, I'd done it. I was ready for anything," she explained.

Obiri added: "I'd say when it comes to Boston and New York, the latter is harder because when you get to the Central Park, for example, there is a lot of ups and downs compared to the Boston course, which is flat when you are nearing the finish line."

Other Kenyans in the race included former world record holder Brigid Kosgei, Viola Cheptoo, Edna Kiplagat and Mary Ngugi-Cooper.