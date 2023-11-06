Kenya: Energy CS Warns a Liter of Petrol Could Hit Sh300 Amid Gaza Conflict

6 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has warned that a liter of super petrol could breach Sh300 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Chirchir said this while appearing before the National Dialogue Committee at the Bomas of Kenya.

Last month, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) revised the price of petrol by Sh5.72, diesel by Sh4.48, and kerosene by Sh2.45.

It pushed a liter of the commodities to Sh217.36 for petrol, Sh205.47 for diesel, and Sh204.46 for kerosene in Nairobi.

Then, EPRA attributed higher prices to an increase in the average landed cost of imported super that went up by 3.93 percent to $805.14 in September from the previous month.

Similarly, diesel rose by 7.07 percent to $845.72 per cubic metre, while kerosene increased by 5.01 percent to $868.70 per cubic metre during the same period.

