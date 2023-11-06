Namibia: Dispel the Notion That TVET Lacks Prestige - Goagoses

Ongwediva — The Omuthiya Vocational Training Centre (VTC)'s first-ever youth expo was officially opened last week by deputy minister of higher education, training and innovation deputy Natalia Goagoses.

At the event, the deputy minister said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has long been plagued by stereotypes that hinder growth and potential.

"These stereotypes often portray TVET as a lesser option, compared to traditional academic pathways, perpetuating the belief that individuals who pursue TVET are not as intelligent or capable," said Goagoses.

She highlighted that the one way to overcome these stereotypes is through education and awareness.

"By highlighting successful individuals who have excelled in their chosen TVET fields, and we can showcase the diverse range of opportunities available, this can help dispel the notion that TVET is limited in scope or that it lacks prestige," said Goagoses.

She further mentioned that in today's rapidly changing world, traditional academic qualifications alone are no longer sufficient.

"Employers seek individuals who possess both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. Vocational education bridges the gap by offering specialised training in various fields," said Goagoses.

She maintained that it is important to celebrate vocational education in shaping the future of the youth.

"Vocational education equips young individuals with practical skills that are essential for their personal and professional growth. It provides them with opportunities to explore various career paths, develop technical skills and expertise, and gain hands-on experience," said Goagoses.

Elaborating on the Omuthiya youth expo, Goagoses highlighted that she appreciates the centre for complementing government efforts in providing quality education.

At the same occasion, head of Omuthiya VTC Eraduis Shikuli highlighted that the main objective of the youth expo is to raise more funds for the vocational centre equipment and training tools.

"The first-ever VTC youth expo is also to bring youth businesses together - and most importantly, to train these students to be entrepreneurs and not job seekers. This is also to give them a glimpse of how to run any business of their choice successfully in the future," said Shikuli.

Some 120 local exhibitors participated in the youth expo, and over 2 000 local visitors attended to support a diverse array of exhibitors.

-maxhenrich356@gmail.com

Caption: Diverse range... Exhibitors at the first-ever Omuthiya VTC youth expo. Photo: Contributed.