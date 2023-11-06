Namibia to Host Dialogue On Climate Challenges

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, serving as the national designated authority on the Green Climate Fund (GCF), in collaboration with the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia, has announced the upcoming GCF regional dialogue with Africa.

The event is scheduled to take place in Windhoek from 6 to 10 November.

Environment ministry managing director Petrus Muteyauli says the event will bring together relevant international accredited entities and other GCF partners.

"The regional dialogue aims at facilitating peer-to-peer learning based on experience and best practices, and identifying climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, thereby strengthening the impact of the GCF in the region," he says.

Muteyauli says the dialogue will also serve as an opportunity for the GCF to learn from stakeholders about their priorities, challenges, and recommendations in terms of working with the GCF, while also fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

"The dialogue will yield fruitful deliberations for enhanced access to funding for climate change," he says.