South Africa: T.I. Jumps On the Amapiano Train With Kamo

7 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

U.S. rapper T.I., real name Clifford Harris Jr, has jumped into the amapiano world by releasing a new single titled "Vacay", featuring South African amapiano star Kamo Mphela.

The legendary rapper from the Deep South took to social media to share a snippet of the music video and to announce the release of the song, getting fans excited.

He also teased the arrival of his upcoming final album, Kill The King, signaling an end to an era of his music career.

Kamo has been rising in the music industry in South Africa but also on the global platform.

Her music video for "Nkulunkulu" has seen great success, gathering over 10 million views since its release.

She has had to deal with the ups and downs of fame, including addressing false pregnancy rumours and confronting cyberbullying, but her career continues to soar.

