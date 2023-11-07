South Africa: Cops Offered Senzo-Accused a Job

It was revealed at the Senzo Meyiwa trial that one of the five suspects received a job offer from an investigating officer just a week before being taken into custody.

This news emerged at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday during the cross-examination of Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane.

Sergeant Mogane, who served on the team investigating the death of the revered Bafana Bafana captain, testified earlier about Bongani Ntanzi's arrest and his connections to other crimes.

However, under cross-examination, it was claimed that another sergeant had offered Ntanzi a job before finding out he was a suspect in the Meyiwa case.

The defence, led by Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, questioned the procedures of Ntanzi's arrest, noting the lack of an arrest warrant and inconsistencies regarding the suspect's whereabouts at the time of the murder.

Sergeant Mogane referenced legal provisions allowing for an arrest without a warrant.

The trial continues.