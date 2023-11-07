Kenya: TSC Says Only Secondary School Teachers to Supervise KCSE Exams

Mombasa — The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) has issued a directive that only secondary school teachers will be allowed to supervise and invigilate the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination countrywide.

The commission's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia said a total of 101, 376 secondary school teachers have been recruited for the one-month examination period.

She said the directive in the directive is in line with the compliance with the regulations given by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

"Only secondary school teachers will be allowed to be invigilators, supervisors and centre managers for KCSE. No primary school teacher or any other person is allowed," said Macharia in Mombasa.

She said all the teachers who are administering the examinations were vetted by TSC

She was speaking after supervising the distribution of the KCSE examination papers in Mombasa.

At the coast region, the examination kicked off smoothly in all six counties of the coast region, despite the heavy rains that were experienced last week.

"We are hoping for the best and everything has been put in place to ensure the exams distribution succeeds countrywide," said Macharia.

She said a multi-agency team is working around the country to ensure the examination period is smooth even in those areas that are not easily accessible.

"For those areas that are not accessible, the government is ready and we have choppers on standby to airlift these exams. So far, we do not have any challenges, but in case of any problems, we are ready," she said.