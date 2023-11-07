Kenya: City Hall's Liquor Department Finalizes Draft Policy on Zoning of Night Clubs

Nairobi — Nairobi Countys' Liquor department has finalized the draft policy on the zoning of Night Clubs.

This was indicated by Business and Hustler Opportunities County Executive Maureen Njeri during a meeting that brought together staff from Liquor Licensing, Urban Planning, environment, Policy, and Research.

"This draft policy outlines the guiding principles of zoning of areas for night clubs including; the designated use of the land, space availability, traffic management provisions, noise management installations, buffer zones between Night clubs and key institutions amongst others. The zoning policy is aimed at ensuring order is restored in the liquor industry," she stated.

"This comes at the backdrop of increased public complaints on noise pollution from nightclubs in residential areas. In a move that is geared towards bringing back Night life into the Central Business District, the County is considering giving incentives to business people interested in operating within the CBD."

The Business and Hustler Opportunities Sector has committed to expedite the process of developing this policy in order to keep up with Governor Sakaja's vision of ensuring a City of Order, Dignity, Hope and Opportunities for all.

In attendance was Chief Officer, Business and Bustler Opportunity; Zipporah Mwangi, Rhoda Otieno, Director, Liquor, Judy Gitau, Assistant Director, Planning and Christine Kivuva, Assistant Director,EMCE.