Kenya: DP Gachagua Meets Kiambu MCAs to Resolve Tiff With Governor Wamatangi

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday meet with Kiambu Members of the County Assembly in a bid to resolve their differences with Governor Kimani Wamatangi after threatened to impeach him over his failure to appoint County Executive Committee (CEC) members.

In a statement, the Deputy President indicated that the meeting which took place at his official residence in Nairobi will try to find an amicable solution to the matter.

"This morning, I am hosting the MCAs of the County at the official Residence in Karen to listen to their concerns ahead of an engagement with their Members of Parliament and later, the Governor, for an amicable solution," he stated.

He emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza Administration "roots for a strong Devolution, and therefore, we have no room for squabbles that will derail service delivery to the people."

"The advent of Devolution under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, among other issues, was designed to deliver development to the grassroots through Counties. With allocation of resources, it also created accountability mechanisms to the Executive through the Members of County Assemblies," he said.

He explained that seamless synergy of working together between the Executive and the Legislative arm of the County Government is crucial in achieving the main goal of devolution- igniting and sustaining development.

"The National Government, led by the President, William Ruto is seized of the friction between the Governor of Kiambu County Kimani Wamatangi and the leadership of the devolved unit, led by the MCAs," he stated.

Kiambu MCAs have given a 21-day ultimatum to Wamatangi to appoint County Executive Committee officers or face impeachment.

The MCAs are lamenting that their efforts to have the Governor constitute an all- inclusive Cabinet have gone unheeded.

They also want Governor Wamatangi to appoint managers of the six municipalities that they say are now in danger of losing funding to the tune of Ksh.1.3 billion annually from the World Bank. - DPPs