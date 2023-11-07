Kenya: PS Kipsang Says KCSE Candidates in Flooded Areas Moved to Safer Centres

6 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates where schools have been submerged in floods due to ongoing rains have been moved to safer centres.

His statement came as KCSE canidates began sitting their written examinations today following the practicals.

The exercise is expected to come to an end on November 24 and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued a directive that only secondary school teachers will be allowed to supervise and invigilate the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination countrywide.

The commission's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia said a total of 101, 376 secondary school teachers have been recruited for the one-month examination period.

She said the directive in the directive is in line with the compliance with the regulations given by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC).

"Only secondary school teachers will be allowed to be invigilators, supervisors and centre managers for KCSE. No primary school teacher or any other person is allowed," said Macharia in Mombasa.

She said all the teachers who are administering the examinations were vetted by TSC

She was speaking after supervising the distribution of the KCSE examination papers in Mombasa.

At the coast region, the examination kicked off smoothly in all six counties of the coast region, despite the heavy rains that were experienced last week.

"We are hoping for the best and everything has been put in place to ensure the exams distribution succeeds countrywide," said Macharia.

