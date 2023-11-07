Kenya: 23,354 KCSE Candidates Sit Exams in Migori

6 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Migori — 23,354 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in Migori County will be sitting for their final exams as the exercise kicks off today.

Migori County Education Director Jacob Onyiego said that the KCSE exams will be done in 304 examination centers with 14 distribution centres in 12 Sub Counties.

Onyiego noted that so far the county together with the national government has put in place mitigation measures to curb any flooding cases in Nyatike Sub County.

"The Ministry of Education together with other government agencies and the County government have put some measures to ensure examinations are not interrupted in case of flooding in Nyatike Sub Counties," noted Onyiego.

Migori County Deputy Commissioner Ms. Milka Kariuki said that all the necessary preparations have been put in place to ensure the KCSE examinations go well without a hitch.

Kariuki explained that all the 14 collection centers will be opened twice a day for exam collection noting that security has already been beefed up for exam security.

The administrator called upon the center managers and the invigilators to play their part to ensure that the county delivered a credible KSCE exam. - Kna

