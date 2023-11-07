Kenya: Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Kenya for 3-Day State Visit

Nairobi — Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Kenya for a three 3-Day State Visit.

Fiala was received Sunday evening by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

During his visit, the PM will will hold discussions with senior government officials and industry leaders ahead of his official reception at Statehouse, Nairobi by President William Ruto on Tuesday.

The visit by Fiala aims to strengthen cooperation, collaboration, and partnership between Kenya and the Czech Republic across various sectors.

Several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed between the two nations during his visit.