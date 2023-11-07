Kenya: Squeaky Bum Time for Matano's Tusker as Murang'a Add in Fifth Loss of the Season

Nairobi — Pressure is mounting on Tusker FC and by extension head coach Robert Matano as newly promoted Murang'a Seal beat them 2-1 at their St Sebastian Park home ground, handing the alemen their fifth loss in 10 matches this season.

The defeat left Tusker, the 12-time FKF Premier League champions and last season's runners up in 13th place with 11 points, 10 off leaders Posta Rangers.

They have now lost to both newly promoted teams, having earlier on last month been beaten 1-0 by Shabana FC.

Against Murang'a, the brewers did everything but score goals. Two mistakes at the back, and the brewers were once again holding their heads in their hands. A long debrief called by the players only in the dressing room after the game underlined just how dire the situation is for the Ruaraka based brewers.

"We have been very unlucky," said assistant captain Michael Kibwage, who returned to the team as a first half substitute for the injured Jimmy Mbugua, having been out for two matches on suspension.

"These are tough times but I am certain we will bounce back. If you look at how we are playing, we are doing well and we are just unlucky infront of goal. Against Murang'a we played very well and dominated the game from the start but the simple mistake we made was the difference," Kibwage further explains.

Having lost to Ulinzi Stars in midweek, the brewers were under pressure to perform and they had a brilliant start against Seal, scoring the opener after just six minutes. Ugandan John Byamukama scored his first goal in Tusker colors when he thuped the ball home from inside the box after a defensive clearance fell kindly into his path.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They continued to raid the Murang'a backline, but one mistake led to their collapse. A long clearance from a corner was picked up by Boniface Onyango, as he was chased down by Batts Awita.

The centre back's error in trying to play the ball back to keeper Brian Bwire was intercepted by Awita who rounded the keeper and levelled the score.

The goal and the error destabilized the entire team, and the home side, pushed on by a capacity crowd at their backyard piled pressure.

They scored the second when Titus Kapchanga picked up a loose ball inside the box from a poorly defended freekick to thump the ball home.

In the second half, it was all Tusker as they piled pressure, dumping balls in the Murang'a box, but couldn't find an equalizer. They were denied by the bar twice, once from Joseph Mwangi's acrobatic kick and the second from an Eric Kapaito shot.

Luck however couldn't stand on their side, as the hosts defended with their lives to preserve the three points.

Tusker are now in unfamiliar territory, and with City Stars coming up next this weekend at Ruaraka, Matano's shoulders are heavy with pressure.