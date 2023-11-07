Kenya: 504 Posta Employees Face Layoffs

Nairobi — At least 504 Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) employees are set to be laid off amid financial challenges.

This will shrink its total headcount to 1,860.

After the cut, PCK expects monthly salaries for staff to drop from Sh122 million to Sh70 million.

The retrenchment has already been approved by the Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) Ministry.

"We will be sending home 504 workers in February next year. The plan has been approved by our parent ministry," PCK Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer John Tonui told Business Daily.

PCK revenue has, over the years, been depressed amid competition from social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter as well as drop-in letters sent.

The restructuring exercise will cost the corporation Sh1 billion.