Kenya: Lokedi Content With Third-Place Finish at New York Marathon, Hopes to Reclaim Title in Next Year's Race

Nairobi — Despite relinquishing her New York Marathon title to fellow Kenyan, Hellen Obiri, Sharon Lokedi is ecstatic and expectant about next year's race in the Big Apple.

The United States-based athlete said her third-place finish in Sunday's race provides her with the perfect platform from which to reclaim her title at next year's edition of the same marathon.

"With the year that I've had, if anything, I feel like it's a big win for me. It's a big win for everyone who has seen how this year has been for me. I mean...it's not first (place) but it's third and it's still podium for me," she said.

Lokedi added: "I am really happy for this and I am really looking forward to building for next year. Hopefully, it will be bigger and better."

She clocked 2:27:33 in third place, behind Obiri (2:27:23) and second-placed Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey (2:27:29).

Lokedi admitted she knew beforehand that defending her title would be a tall order considering her injury woes for the better part of the year.

"September (the month when she overcame her injury woes)...to be honest, even now I am not 100 per cent back. With what I've had this season, I am really happy about it (finishing third). I was just hoping to be in the podium...top 3 was my main goal and it happened," she explained.

The 29-year-old had the support of her mother to draw upon and noted how it felt to see her in the crowd urging her on.

"I am so glad she got to watch me for the first time. She also gets to see me in pain and happy as well. It's a big celebration...there are no other runners in the family, just me," Lokedi said.

The race in the Big Apple was the first one this year for Lokedi and her second since she clocked 2:23:23 to win the 51st edition of the New York Marathon, a year ago.