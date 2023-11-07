Kenya: Lokedi Content With Third-Place Finish at New York Marathon, Hopes to Reclaim Title in Next Year's Race

6 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Despite relinquishing her New York Marathon title to fellow Kenyan, Hellen Obiri, Sharon Lokedi is ecstatic and expectant about next year's race in the Big Apple.

The United States-based athlete said her third-place finish in Sunday's race provides her with the perfect platform from which to reclaim her title at next year's edition of the same marathon.

"With the year that I've had, if anything, I feel like it's a big win for me. It's a big win for everyone who has seen how this year has been for me. I mean...it's not first (place) but it's third and it's still podium for me," she said.

Lokedi added: "I am really happy for this and I am really looking forward to building for next year. Hopefully, it will be bigger and better."

She clocked 2:27:33 in third place, behind Obiri (2:27:23) and second-placed Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey (2:27:29).

Lokedi admitted she knew beforehand that defending her title would be a tall order considering her injury woes for the better part of the year.

"September (the month when she overcame her injury woes)...to be honest, even now I am not 100 per cent back. With what I've had this season, I am really happy about it (finishing third). I was just hoping to be in the podium...top 3 was my main goal and it happened," she explained.

The 29-year-old had the support of her mother to draw upon and noted how it felt to see her in the crowd urging her on.

"I am so glad she got to watch me for the first time. She also gets to see me in pain and happy as well. It's a big celebration...there are no other runners in the family, just me," Lokedi said.

The race in the Big Apple was the first one this year for Lokedi and her second since she clocked 2:23:23 to win the 51st edition of the New York Marathon, a year ago.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.