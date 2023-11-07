Kenya: Governor Arati, Onyoka End Political War, Promise to Work for Residents of Kisii

Kisii — The cold war between Kisii Governor Simba Arati and his Senator Richard Onyonka has come to an end after the speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wentangula reconciled them ending their ideological differences.

Political marriage between the two ended immediately after they were elected on grounds the Arati targeted to sack ghost workers of which the senator said the governor was targeting people from his clan.

Since then the governor and his senator have been on political war matters administration and oversight roles.

While presiding over a church fund drive in Kisii South, Wetangula reminded the duo they were elected through ODM and have to work together to benefit residents.

The Speaker who witnessed the duo handshake said that if they continue fighting, members of the public will suffer.

" Allow Arati to work in peace so that his Report Card will be evaluated in 2027" Wetangula said.

He said political competition is everywhere, not even blood brothers compete.

He said counties get 20 percent public funds from the national government, noting, counties have priorities and have to compete for 80 percent remaining in the national government.

" What you need here is also needed in Nyamira, Migori and Narok. It is a question of priority. A dog where it is given food" Wetangula said.

He said Kenyans have values and they will not allow anybody to interfere with our peace, security and tranquility.

On high cost of fuel, he challenged Kenyans to be resilient, stressing, the president is committed to address the plight of Kenyans.

The Speaker urged Kenyans to take advantage of the cheap fertilizer and elni no to boost food production.

Arati urged the government to reduce taxes to ease the suffering of poor Kenyans.

He pledged to continue working with Onyonka and the President to foster development in the county.

"I also impose taxes but they are not high. Kenyans are suffering" Arati said.

The Speaker, accompanied by area Mp, Dr Charles Onchoke and colleagues- Alfah Miruka ( Bomachoge Chache), Japhet Nyakundi (Kitutu Chache North), Steve Mogaka ( West Mugirango), Daniel Manduku ( Nyaribari Masaba) and Nyamira governor, Amos Nyaribo, Zaheer Jhanda urged Arati to support president William Ruto's government.