Kenya: We Will Not Sign Any Agreement If the Cost of Living is Not Addressed - Raila Odinga

Mombasa — Opposition Chief Raila Odinga on Monday said Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition will not sign the bipartisan agreement if the issue of the high cost of living is not addressed.

Speaking in Mombasa, Odinga said the National Dialogue Committee, that is chaired by National Assembly Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Azimio La Umoja principal Kalonzo Musyoka, must also agree on the auditing of last year's general election.

The committee's three-month deadline to submit its report is fast approaching on November 26.

Next week, the committee is expected to retreat to draft its report.

However, Odinga has maintained a firm stance that no agreement will be reached unless the issue of high living costs and election audit are effectively addressed.

"The Azimio Coalition will not enter into any agreement without first addressing the cost of living. The cost of living must be reduced, and we must also address the audit of last year's election," said Odinga.

He was speaking in Mombasa during an event where he accompanied Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir for the flagging off of medical supplies at Port Reitz County Hospital.

Odinga expressed concern over the continued hardships faced by Kenyans.

He highlighted the persistently high prices of essential commodities such as maize flour, fuel, sugar, and electricity.

He criticized the government for its perceived lack of commitment to addressing the high cost of living.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, Raila announced the ODM party's plan to commence a national recruitment drive to increase its popularity across the country.

He said that the party's national election is scheduled for February next year, and the recruitment drive is set to start in November.

Governor Nassir said that the medical consignment worth Sh50 million, flagged off by Raila, will be distributed to all county health facilities.

These supplies, procured from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), aim to ensure that county health facilities have an adequate stock of medicines and disposables.

Additionally, each of the six sub-counties in Mombasa will soon have a 24-hour health facility to alleviate the burden on the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital.