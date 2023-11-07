Kenya Declares Monday Public Holiday to Plant Trees

6 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya has declared Monday, November 13 a public holiday for a national tree planting exercise.

The announcement was made late Monday in a Gazette Notice signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

"Following the decision of the Cabinet sitting in Mombasa on Friday November 3, 2023, the Government has declared a special holiday on Monday, November 13, 2023, during which the public across the Country shall be expected to plant trees as a patriotic contribution to the national efforts to save our Country from the devastating effects of Climate Change," the Gazette Notice states.

Kindiki however, said the ongoing National Examinations will not be interrupted.

This initiative is part of Kenya's Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Program, with a goal of planting 15 billion trees.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki revealed that a specific national venue will be designated for the tree-planting event, which will be presided over by President William Ruto and attended by all Cabinet Secretaries.

