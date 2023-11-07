Kenya: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's Impeachment Trial Commences At the Senate

Nairobi — The impeachment trial of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is set to commence Tuesday at the Senate, marking the beginning of a two-day proceeding.

This development follows a Senate decision last week to amend the session hours, allowing for the hearing of the proposed impeachment of the governor.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced that the special sitting will kick off at 8:30 a.m. and will begin with a pre-hearing session involving senators. Following this, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) will have the opportunity to present their case against the governor.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza is scheduled to address the plenary on Wednesday as she defends herself against the accusations brought forth by the MCAs. Subsequently, the senators will vote to determine whether she should be retained in office or removed as per the Meru County Assembly's resolution.

The governor requires the support of at least 24 Senators to avoid impeachment. It is noteworthy that former Governors Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu were previously removed from office through the same legislative procedure, as a majority of senators voted to uphold their impeachments.