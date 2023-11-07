Rwanda: Explainer - How Kigali's Flood Monitors Will Work

As the country anticipates an increase in extreme weather occurrences, Kigali City last week instaled 15 hydrological stations to monitor and manage potential floods.

The government has set its sights on implementing a comprehensive flood monitoring system, with Remy Norbert Duhuze, the Manager of the Water Monitoring and Quality Control Division at the Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB), shedding light on the operational mechanics of these flood monitors.

"The flood monitors are tasked with gathering crucial data on the water level and flow in rivers. Equipped with wave sensors, the monitors, positioned near rivers, effectively communicate fluctuations in water levels," Duhuze said.

Furthermore, these flood monitors are equipped with SIM cards, enabling the automatic transmission of real-time data to a central database. Duhuze emphasized the system's responsiveness, stating, "We receive the information in real-time on our server, allowing for swift action in the face of imminent flooding. This advance warning system will bolster our flood prediction capabilities."

He further explained the potential of the flood monitors in aiding the city's infrastructure development, particularly in designing and implementing effective measures to mitigate flood impacts.

"Armed with flood status data, we can strategize and construct essential infrastructure, such as drainages, flood-retention ponds, and culverts, to minimize the intensity of floods," Duhuze added, clarifying that culverts are passageways beneath roads or railways, facilitating the flow of water.

The installation of these flood monitors is expected to support the upcoming Kigali 'Stormwater Management Master Plan,' slated for completion in 2024, a pivotal step in the city's flood management strategy.

The 15 hydrological stations are strategically located in Gisozi, Kibagabaga, Kinamba, Mpazi, Mulindi, Mulindi-Ndera road, Rufigiza River, Karuruma, Rugenge-Rwintare River, and Rugunga, among other key areas. Additionally, seven Automated Weather Stations (AWS) have been set up at Nyarugenge Hospital, EP Gatenga, Rusororo, Rubungo, Kinyinya Sector office, Nduba, and Jali.

City authorities have urged various stakeholders, including researchers, academic institutions, consultants, and infrastructure planning agencies, to capitalize on the data from these stations for evidence-based planning, striving to create more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable urban environments.

Furthermore, the City of Kigali is rehabilitating five degraded wetlands, a move expected to directly and indirectly benefit approximately 220,500 individuals currently at risk of flooding and water-related crises.

In the wake of the growing displacement caused by climate-related disasters, the United Nations has called for targeted investments totaling $3.1 billion between 2023 and 2027. Rwanda is among the East African countries set to receive $7 million in funding from the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative, aimed at bolstering hydro-meteorological capabilities and enhancing early warning services.

This initiative is slated to serve as a crucial financing mechanism for strengthening early warning systems, emphasizing the significance of proactive climate risk management.