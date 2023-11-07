Kenya: The End of an Era - Sauti Sol Part Ways After 17 Years of Good Music

Renowned Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol held their last performance together on Saturday, November 4, marking the end of an era for one of Africa's iconic music groups. They performed in Rwanda on several occasions.

The band's 17-years of making great music together came to an end after their highly anticipated sold-out concert, Sol Fest, which kicked off in Nairobi on November 2, and ran until November 4 at Uhuru Gardens.

"To our incredible fans, our greatest love and voice! We're beyond grateful for your unwavering support," the band said after their final dance together at Sol Fest.

The festival followed a farewell world tour that took the band to major cities across Europe and the US, including Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and more.

Sol Fest marked not only the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new journey for the members of Sauti Sol as they embark on personal endeavours and go solo in the music industry.

With five albums and over 40 songs to their name, the band have promised to release a final album for their fans as a fitting reflection of their musical journey together.

The 'Sura Yako' hitmakers have been performing back-to-back in Rwanda and last performed in the country during the basketball all-star game held in Kigali on 24 September 2022.

In 2016, Sauti Sol made history by becoming the first Kenyan artist to successfully tour the country. The band has had successful performances across Africa, Europe and the US, topping the Kenyan charts and winning awards such as the Kisima Music Awards, Channel O Music Video Awards, MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act and the BET Awards.

Some of the group's popular tracks include songs on their recent album 'Midnight Train' such as 'Suzana',' My Everything' alongside other singles including 'Live and Die in Africa', 'Africa', 'Nerea', 'Shake Yo Bam Bam', and 'Unconditionally Bae' among many more.