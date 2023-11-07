Rwandans Pay Tribute to Deceased Researcher, Professor Rwanyindo

Tributes for deceased peace studies researcher, Prof Pierre Rwanyindo, who passed away on Saturday, November 5 at the age of 89, are still pouring in from various individuals.

Rwanyindo is most known for his work as the founder and former director of the Institute for Research and Dialogue for Peace (IRDP), a Rwandan think-tank that focuses on peace-building.

He also worked as a lecturer at the University of Rwanda (UR) and was the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at Kigali Independent University.

Among the tributes, Aussi Sayinzoga, a lecturer in economics and finance who worked with UR, eulogised him as "a great scholar, a soul full of love, pure and patriotic."

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Adios Prof," Sayinzoga wrote via his social media account.

Karirima Ngarambe, a journalist with Igihe, a local media house, described him as a great man who gave him the opportunity to be a reporter for IRDP in Belgium.

"This allowed me to rub shoulders with him, his team and his guests during meetings among Rwandans seeking lasting solutions for peace in Rwanda and the Great Lakes region, more than a decade ago," he wrote.

"During our discussions with him, he transmitted wisdom, intelligence and the essential values in our societies, such as love for others, love of the homeland, sharing, and this, with a great sense of humour," he added.

Emmanuel Sibomana, a local government official in Gicumbi District, wrote:

"Pierre Rwanyindo has gone home. He did different duties and played a role in building Rwanda. May God receive him among His own."

Serge Kamuhinda, an International Economic Law professional, praised Rwanyindo as "a giant who lived out the ancient Rwandan values and combined them with a sharp intellect."

Speaking to The New Times, Eric Ndushabandi, an academic who works with the Centre for Research and Training on Human Rights and Democracy, eulogised Rwanyindo as "a man of action and promise", as well as "a critical and dedicated researcher."

"I met Professor Rwanyindo in Brussels one day in 2012. He was presenting a research paper on ethnicity: Hutu, Tutsi, or Twa, a challenge to peace in Rwanda. I asked him very critical questions. He said to me 'when you finish your PhD, come back, we should work together'," Ndushabandi narrated.