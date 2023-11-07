Malawi: Tobacco Bill to Be Tabled in Next Parley Sitting - Kawale

7 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has disclosed that the Tobacco Bill will be tabled during the forthcoming sitting of parliament.

Kawale made the remarks during a press conference to update on the Grower Registration and Licensing exercise for 2023/2024 Tobacco Growing Season.

Government and its stakeholders have been reviewing the 2019 Tobacco Bill to align with the international Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

"We have reviewed Tobacco Bill after thorough consultations, and It is expected to come into parliament anytime sooner when members resumes deliberations," he said.

Kawale further said the bill has incorporated issues of eliminating child labour, afforestation and other issues to meet international standards.

He however said government continues to engage international buyers to ensure competitions on the market with the latest being China.

According to him, the just ended Tobacco Marketing Season, the country sold 120. 5 million kgs and earned $282.618 million jumping with 55 per cent from 2022 which had 85 million kgs, making $182 million.

This year the leaf had an average price of $2.35 per kilogramme, which was much better than the $2.14 per the green gold attracted in 2022.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.