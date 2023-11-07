Tanzania: Azam Coach Hails His Charges for Away Wins

AZAM coach Bruno Ferry commended his players following a strong away performance that rewarded them with a 3-1 triumph against Ihefu at Highland Estates Stadium in Mbarali on Saturday.

It was the second successive away win by the Chamazi-based giants after outclassing Mashujaa 3-0 at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma, hence, claiming crucial six points in two away assignments.

The outcome saw Azam accumulating 19 points from nine matches as they gradually climbed up the league ladders and recording six wins, one draw and conceding two defeats while scoring 19 goals.

At a post-match interview, Ferry could not help but heaped praise on his charges saying they executed well the initial game plan they had before the game.

"Of course, it was a good performance from them and this is what we want to see in our upcoming matches. It was a difficult game, but in the end, we won," he said.

He then said their focus now is on the other upcoming league fixtures as they want to keep on with the same pace of battling for maximum points in each game they are exposed to.

After suffering two straight defeats from Young Africans and Namungo, Azam seem to have learnt their lessons well.

On his part, Ihefu trainer Moses Basena bemoaned the lack of efficiency on target by his players saying despite creating many scoring opportunities, they failed to turn them into goals.

"We have lost and we need to blame ourselves because we had chances but we failed to convert them to goals. We have room to improve on the shortfalls that emerged," he said.

From their recent three matches, Ihefu have succumbed to two defeats and one draw hence out of possible nine points, they have managed one point in the bag.

The Mbarali-based outfits are now placed 11th on the log with 8 points from nine matches and have so far, won two games, two draws and conceded five defeats.