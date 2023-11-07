Tanzania: Yanga Put Simba to Sword

Samia hail Dar Derby for uniting the nation

SLICK second half performance from holders Young Africans, left Simba in tatters following a humiliating 1-5 defeat in the Mainland Premier League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

After the first half ended in a 1-1 draw in what appeared to be a well-balanced affair, few would have predicted that the rain of goals was about to shower in the second half.

It took Yanga just three minutes to score through Zambian striker Kennedy Musonda but Simba leveled the score six minutes later through Kibu Dennis.

After the break, Congolese attacking midfielder Maxi Nzengeli scored twice, while Stephen Aziz Ki and Pacôme Zouzoua also added to the scoreline with a goal apiece.

Indeed, for Simba fans it was jitters, while for Yanga it was festivity and it is yet another scoreline that will live for long in the history of the two giants.

The match also attracted the attention of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who congratulated Yanga for their victory over Simba, stating that the match has played a crucial role in bringing together millions of Tanzanians both within and outside the country.

She made the remarks through her X handle shortly after the traditional rival match concluded.

"Congratulations to Yanga for the victory against Simba in the Mainland Premier League game. Your traditional rivalry has stayed for more than 85 years and is now an important part of our entertainment. You bring millions of Tanzanians together inside and outside our country in a unique way," she wrote.

Following the yesterday victory Yanga went too of the league table on 21 points from eight matches, while Simba remained third on the log on 18 pints from seven outings. Azam on 19 points are sandwiched in the second place after playing nine matches.

Simba's unbeaten record was spoiled and Head Coach Roberto Oliviera 'Robertinho' will have a lot to ponder for a strange collapse in the second half, while his opponent Miguel Gamondi had a lot of positives to take from the game.

Simply, Gamondi downsized Simba, who seemingly lacked ideas in the midfield, coupled with a porous defence and were left to the wilderness.

After almost a season out of action due to injuries, Aishi Manula was trusted between the posts ahead of Ally Salim, who had deputized him in the past two derby clashes, which Simba won both - a 2-0 in the last season league match and a 3 - 1 penalty shoot-out victory, during the Community Shield encounter at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga last August.

And, Manula will live to curse his day in office as he was left unprotected by shaky defence and unmotivated display by Simba.

In a nutshell, Yanga deserved the victory because they were more aggressive, sharp in the midfield battle and won almost all second balls in the second half as Simba kept displaying their sluggish game.

Only Kibu Dennis, who seemed to have been charged up for the game and pressed Yanga whenever he had the ball and immediately after he had picked injury and stretched out, Yanga took the game on Simba.

It was a quick start as Yanga were on the mark three minutes into the kick off, when Musonda powered his header past Manula, rising above defenders to connect home a well weighted cross from Yao Kouassi. However, the celebrations were short-lived when Kibu flicked his header to the far post off a corner kick from Saido Ntibazonkiza.

Earlier on, Clatous Chama took the free-kick that almost levelled, but goalkeeper Djigui Diarra stretched to the limit to parry the shot to a corner kick.

The second half turned sour for Simba who otherwise had to hit the front in the 59th minute when Jean Baleke's fierce shot hit the cross bar.

In the 65th minute, Yanga responded with a goal scored by Nzengeli, who raced past stand still Shomari Kapombe and finished off from Aziz Ki's penetration pass.

Four minutes later, Nzengeli made another attempt at scoring, but Manula stopped the danger.

Then Yanga scored two quick goals in the margin of four minutes with Aziz Ki's in the 74th minute, followed by Nzengeli's goal in the 78th minute and from here, Yanga were home and dry.

Both goals were scored in the same style and were assisted by the superb substitute Clement Mzize. Yanga still had appetite for more as Simba defence looked in shambles and the fifth goal came three minutes before the final whistle from a spot kick well taken by Zouzoua.

Referee Ahemed Arajiga pointed to the spot following a foul committed by Che Malone Fondoh on Nzengeli.