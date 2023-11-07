East Africa: EAC Public Relations Summit Starts in Uganda Today

Kampala — THE second edition of the East African Public Relations Week is scheduled to start here this morning with professional public relations and communications experts from across the region.

The week-long event is expected to bring the best brains in public relations and communications practice to discuss, among other things, the communication bottlenecks and how to brand the region.

President of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), Ms Christina Wamala said, apart from the seven East African Community member states, the summit will also attract a number of participants from Nigeria and Zambia. She said about 300 delegates are expected to participate in the Jinja Summit.

"Our interest is to make this year's summit a memorable one in terms of showcasing expertise in public relations practice blending with the best hospitality experience," she said.

Ms Christina said this year's event will also feature the PRAU excellence awards, in which PR practitioners, corporate companies, who excelled at PR campaigns will be rewarded.

"It will be an excellent moment for the East African Community member-states as we are geared towards unlocking communications bottle necks in the region, " she said.

Going by the theme "Advancing PR excellence as a driver for East Africa Unity," is a single most regional grouping that brings together PR and Communications practitioners across seven member countries.

More than 15 Tanzanian public relations and communications experts have confirmed participation on the East Africa Public Relations Week.

The East Africa Public Relations Association was established in 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya. For the last two years, East Africa PR Week was hosted in Kenya. Next year's conference will be held in Arusha, Tanzania.