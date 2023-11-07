Tanzania: Over 300 to Climb Mt Kilimanjaro to Mark Uhuru Celebrations

Kilimanjaro — KILIMANJARO: MORE than 300 people are expected to climb Mount Kilimanjaro this year, through a special annual campaign which is part of the Tanzania Mainland's Uhuru celebrations and promoting Tanzania's tourism sector.

This was stated at the end of the week by the Acting Kilimanjaro National Parks (KINAPA)'s Chief Conservator Ms Gladness Ng'umbi during the launching of the third season of the campaign which was held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

"In order to achieve that number this season, the leadership of KINAPA in collaboration with the organisers of this campaign has added other climbing routes, whereby apart from climbing through the Marangu Gate, participants will this year also be able to climb Mount Kilimanjaro through Machame and Lemosho gates," she said.

"By using the three gates, the number of people who will climb Mount Kilimanjaro through this campaign is expected to increase from 165 in 2021 and 200 last year, to 320 climbers this year."

Ms Ng'umbi said that the increase of the two routes will also provide an opportunity for climbers of the highest mountain in Africa to see other types of attractions apart from those seen by using the Marangu route alone.

Speaking at the event, the Director of the Zara Tours company which is coordinating the campaign, Ms Zainab Ansel, said that, this year's campaign apart from celebrating the 62 years of Independence of Mainland Tanzania, it is also aimed at supporting government's efforts to promote the tourism sector in the country.

"We commend the government for the efforts it has made and continues to make in promoting the tourism sector in the country through various initiatives including the Royal Tour Tanzania film," she said.

"In a unique way, the Royal Tour Tanzania which has been initiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan has become a catalyst for us tourism stakeholders. We have increased our efforts in serving visitors so that Tanzania continues to be the main destination for tourists visiting the African continent."

She mentioned other events that will include providing education to students about the importance of Mount Kilimanjaro for Tanzania's economy and how to take care of its environment as well as a tree planting exercise with the intention of improving the environment of Mount Kilimanjaro and the Kilimanjaro Region in general.

For his part, Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Nurdin Babu commended Zara Tours and other tourism stakeholders for the campaign which he said complimented government's ongoing efforts to improve the tourism sector.