Kenya: Top 10 Sauti Sol Hits of All Time

Kenyan Afro-pop quartet performed their final show together at the Sol Fest held in Nairobi. The award-winning band, unarguably one of the most influential music groups in Africa, breaks after a successful 17- years of making top hits.

The band which met at Upper Hill School, formed in 2005, is made up of four members - Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Savara Mudigi, and Polycarp Otieno. They released five albums together and several solo projects.

In 2021, during the Covid pandemic Sauti Sol announced that they will take a break to work on solo projects under the 'Alone Together' mantle.

The group made many hit songs that they will always be remembered for, but The New Times round up the top 10 best Sauti Sol songs in no particular order.

Melanin ft Patoranking

Released in 2017, 'Melanin' describes a beautiful woman with a dark skin and a queen of the dance floor. This song is more to that as it inspires many black women to love their skin color and embrace the beauty that lies within. This song will always remind their fans of their amazing voices and supportive lyrics. The song has over 32 million views on their YouTube channel.

Nerea ft Amos and Josh

'Nerea' was co-written by Sauti Sol and Kenyan duo Amos & Josh. The single, from 'Live and Die in Afrika' album, is an uplifting and soulful composition that is about different Africa presidents as an inspiration. Some of the comments on the song show how it stopped some girls from abortion because of their message. One of the lyrics says, "Maybe he will be Kagame and rule".

Sura Yako

'Sura Yako' is the lead track on Live and Die in Afrika. Produced by Sauti Sol alongside Cedric "Cedo" Kadenyi, the single blends intricate guitar lines with a bumping beat and vocal harmonies from the group to make for an undeniable ear worm.

'Sura Yako' was released alongside a Lipala dance competition that sparked a dance craze across social media. President Obama was spotted dancing to the track at the Kenyan State House.

Insecure

The instrumentals of the song are beautifully put together and as the song progresses you find yourself slow whining to its sweet melody. The song tells a story about a couple who are both insecure. The woman is insecure about her body and the man is insecure his woman would leave him for another guy. It premiered in 2020 on their 'Midnight Train' album.

Short N Sweet ft Nyashinski

The song is an organic and almost effortless product of a jam session between two of Kenya's finest musical acts. The song is with a strong acoustic instrumentation and acapella-driven background vocals. Released in 2018, 'Short N Sweet' is one of the many amazing songs the band will be remembered for.

Suzanna

The first song on their 'Midnight Train' album is a classic of its kind yet proving the band's amazing vocals and instrumental skills. Composed by the band, the song was released in 2020 and has gained over 28 million views.

Kuliko Jana ft Aaron Rimbui

Seven years ago, Sauti Sol returned to their old high school, Upper Hill School, in Nairobi to record the music video for "Kuliko Jana," a standout gospel single from Live and Die in Afrika that quickly grew into a global hit. The beautiful song, which features the Upper Hill school choir, speaks on the steadfast love of the Lord.

Unconditionally Bae ft Alikiba

Sauti Sol connected with Tanzanian star Alikiba for 'Unconditionally Bae,' a dance floor track about how hard it is to find love in the modern world. The East African connection makes for pop gold in this one, as its music video shot across Kenya's North Coast of Mombasa at the English Point Marina has racked-up millions of views, and still counting.

Isabella

With this hit, the band truly represents the band's soulful side and prowess in vocals, songwriting and performance. The music video of 'Isabella' was shot in Las Vegas is centered on two love interests. The lyrics and storyline of the song flaunt a vagabond and youthful love, which knows no age, race or religion.

Live and Die in Africa

'Live and Die in Afrika' is a pop song that will forever be one of the Sauti Sol songs latest for having everything great from the beats, to the prowess vocals, to the lyrics. 'Live and Die in Afrika' is the third album of the talented band, but a title to one of their best work songs released in 2015 and still making waves up to date.