Uganda: UPDF's Wazalendo Sacco Contributes Towards Busoga Royal Wedding

The Ugandan army, UPDF's Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society has contributed shs5 million towards the upcoming Busoga royal wedding set for November, 18, 2023 in Bugembe.

The contribution was delivered by the chairman of the sacco's board of directors,Lt Col Allan Kitanda who handed over the cheque to the Katuukiro of Busoga Kingdom, Dr. Joseph Muvawala at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala.

Lt Col Kitanda congratulated the Kyabazinga and the people of Busoga upon this important milestone.

"Our success is attributed to good working relationship with the community where we recruit our members from and where our members invest their credit acquired from Wazalendo. That is why we are here today to celebrate with the people of Busoga that has given us children who have made the SACCO successful," Lt Col Kitanda said .

The Katuukiro of Busoga Dr. Joseph Muvawala appreciated the Wazalendo leadership for the support towards Busoga royal wedding.

He thanked the entire UPDF for the the security of the king and the security of the property that is guaranteed by the UPDF personnel who are members of Wazalendo SACCO.

"I want the country to know because sometimes they wonder why they see men in uniform around the Kyabazinga, its a strategic decision of government for trusting us to work with the uniformed personnel,"said Dr. Muvawala.

He noted that the people of Uganda are impressed by the performance of Wazalendo and he asked the sacco leaders to look into having the members of the community join Wazalendo and enjoy the prosperity.

Dr. Muvawala applauded the people of Busoga for allowing their children to join the forces who are now members of Wazalendo sacco

In attendance was the Chairman organizing committee Eng Patrick Batumbya among other members of the committee.