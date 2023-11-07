Uganda: Operation Fika Salama Returns Ahead of Festive Season

Police have announced the return of Operation Fika Salama as one of the interventions to contain fatalities on Ugandan roads ahead of the new festive season.

Last week witnessed an alarming escalation in road accidents, with a total of 405 crashes that resulted in 395 victims.

These incidents were marked by 77 fatalities and 318 injuries.

While addressing Journalists, Traffic Police spokesperson, Kananura Michael said they have relaunched Operation Fika Salama in a bid to ensure road safety awareness.

Kananura noted that as part of this campaign, taxi and bus drivers will undergo training in defensive driving techniques.

Additionally, the initiative will prioritize the promotion of proper helmet usage among Boda Boda riders in Kampala.

"The Fika Salama awareness kicked off with training of drivers of taxis and buses in defense driving, the team has also carried out campaigns to promote use of helmets among Boda Boda riders in Kampala," Kananura noted.

The need for this campaign is underscored by the heart-wrenching events that unfolded over the past week.

On November 3, a devastating accident occurred in Mayuge, specifically at Musita along the Jinja-Iganga highway, claiming nine lives.

The following day, on November 4, another tragic incident occurred on the same route in Namasoga, leading to the loss of 6 lives.

With the re-launch of operation Fika Salama authorities are striving to curb the growing number of road accidents and instill safer road practices among both drivers and riders, now that the festive season is drawing nearer.