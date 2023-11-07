Ethiopia: Promoting Knowledge Exchange Through Public Diplomacy

Ethiopia's diplomatic relations with various countries have been growing stronger over time, encompassing multiple sectors. These ties have not only opened doors for economic and political collaborations but have also offered educational opportunities for Ethiopian citizens as well. Many Ethiopian students are studying and working abroad in international educational institutes and organizations.

In recent years, the Ethiopian government has been actively working to reform the country's education sector, aiming to enhance the quality of the sector and foster students' abilities and creativity. International scholarship programs have played a crucial role in supporting these efforts. Currently, there are estimated to be over 8,000 Ethiopian students studying in different countries.

With its rapidly growing economy, Ethiopia requires well-trained professionals across various sectors, particularly in the field of technology. The country's educational advancements and international scholarships are vital in driving tangible economic and technological progress. In pursuit of these goals, Ethiopia has been actively engaged in public diplomacy and cultural exchanges with many countries. The country, in particular, has established a longstanding relationship with China in various domains.

Addis' relations with Beijing go beyond political and economic ties, as many Ethiopian students have travelled to the latter to pursue their studies. The Chinese government has provided numerous scholarship opportunities for Ethiopian students, enabling them to acquire knowledge and skills that they can later contribute to their home country. It is known that China is giving scholarship for many Ethiopian students annually.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan, highlighted in his Ethiopian New Year Congratulatory Message that 225 students and 710 officials from Ethiopia, sponsored by the Chinese government, have pursued their studies in China.

"China and Ethiopia have developed a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and education cooperation is one of the most important cooperation fields, playing an important role in our bilateral cooperation," Zhao said months ago on a farewell party organized by the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia for Ethiopian students receiving Chinese government scholarships for the 2023/24 academic year.

Abdulkadir Kubi, a graduate student in International Communication at the Communication University of China (CUC), shared his insights with The Ethiopian Herald regarding what he has learned from China. He emphasized the amicable relations between the two nations, which have strengthened over time through public diplomacy. As both Ethiopia and China are developing nations, they can share experiences and knowledge. Ethiopia can particularly benefit from China's economic achievements over the past three decades. Beijing's continuous advancements in various fields, including technology, offer valuable lessons for Ethiopia's own progress.

China's success in producing educated citizens has significantly contributed to its economic growth. Abdulkadir believes that Ethiopia can learn from China's approach to education, as a well-educated population can play a crucial role in national development. The scholarships provided by China to Ethiopian students not only contribute to the number of highly educated citizens but also foster stronger public diplomacy between the two nations. When Ethiopian students pursue their education in China, they gain valuable knowledge and skills.

Additionally, they are exposed to various technological developments, which can inspire them to drive similar progress in their home country. Furthermore, China's academic curriculum includes education on culture, history, and languages, strengthening people-to-people relations and enabling a first-hand understanding of China that can be shared with families, communities, and the media in Ethiopia, Abdulkadir, said.

China's remarkable development journey, from agricultural transformation to industrial and technological revolutions, offers important lessons for Ethiopia. China's investment in innovation, committed citizens, and leadership has allowed it to achieve food security, develop modern infrastructure, and revolutionize its economy. Ethiopia, too, is striving to digitize its financial system, and it can draw inspiration from China's successful implementation of e-payment systems.

Encouraging and supporting initiatives such as Ethio-Telecom's expansion of services can contribute to the widespread adoption of cashless transactions, saving time and energy while promoting economic growth.

Abdulkadir was impressed by the strong work ethic he observed among the Chinese people during his stay in Beijing. Their dedication to hard work and patriotism has been instrumental in China's rapid growth. He believes that Ethiopians can learn from the Chinese example and improve their lives by drawing lessons from their forefathers, rather than dwelling on past accomplishments without tangible progress.

Gebreyesus Haileselassie, another Ethiopian MA graduate, shared his experience at the Communication University of China. He chose to study international communication as it aligned with his work as a public servant. He discovered that China's development surpassed his initial expectations, especially in terms of technological and infrastructural advancements. Gebreyesus also debunked assumptions about Chinese food culture, emphasizing that it is not vastly different from what other nations consume.

Gebreyesus said that the Chinese people economic and technological advancements were once similar with Ethiopia. However, by making use of their resources, China was able to achive rapid transformation. The primary element is their awareness of their identity and possessions. Also, they have a lengthy history of being a part of the ancient world's civilization like Ethiopia. However, they advanced their economy and raised people's standard of living by using this history. Instead of boasting in vain about what our ancestors accomplished, Ethiopians should take this as a lesson and use it to build the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My thoughts about China after spending almost a year in Beijing are primarily focused on its security, rapid economic development, particularly in the areas of technology (e-payments, Chinese social media), infrastructure (underground bridges, bullet trains), and national mind-set (shared vision)" he concluded.

Both Abdulkadir and Gebreyesus' experiences highlight the transformative power of scholarship opportunities in strengthening people-to-people relations and facilitating knowledge and cultural exchanges between both nations. Through these collaborations, the two countries can learn from each other's successes and drive progress in their respective societies.

Economic relations between the two nations are continuously improving, and a majority of Chinese investors are backing Ethiopia's industrial sector. Ethiopia's investment-friendly climate, particularly in the agriculture sector, is still unexplored. If the Chinese investors work on it in Ethiopia, they might have a good chance, which would be advantageous to both nations. If more Chinese wanted to invest in Ethiopia, the government's eagerness to receive foreign capital could make the process easier.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2023