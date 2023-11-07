Ethiopia: Czech Premier Praises Cooperation in Aviation Industry

ADDIS ABABA -The Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Falla, who was on a state visit in Ethiopia, praised the success of the two countries' partnership in the aviation industry.

PM Falla paid a visit to the Headquarters of the Ethiopian Air Force (EAF) in Bishoftu town last Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Premier lauded the success of the Czech Republic and Ethiopian aviation professionals' partnership in the aviation heavy maintenance center for extending the life of aircraft and refurbishing them.

He also visited the flight school simulator and capacity building activities and expressed admiration for the progressive journey of the EAL.

Commander of the EAF Lt. General Yilma Merdasa said on the occasion that PM Falla's visit is of great importance in strengthening institutional ties with the Czech Republic, which is one of the countries with the best reputation in aviation technology in the world.

According to the commander, the visit is also a great benefit to the EAF, which is on a successful journey of transformation through the effective execution of its mandate and mission.

Similarly, the visit would support the various activities that the EAF has been carrying out to modernize the aviation equipment enhance its combat effectiveness. "Besides, we have benefited from Ethiopia's long-term experience and good relationship with the Czech government in various aviation technologies," Yilma remarked.

The information obtained from the Ethiopian National Defense Forces social media page indicated that the two countries have agreed to continue capacity building training and other professional cooperation that have been started since the last four years.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2023