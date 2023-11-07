Rwanda Rotates Police Contingents in Central African Republic, South Sudan

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Felix Namuhoranye, on Monday, November 6, briefed two Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 340 set to be deployed for peace support operations in South Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Rwanda FPU-4 of 180 officers, commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Methode Munyaneza will be deployed in Bangassou under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Angelique Uwamariya will head a female-dominated Rwanda FPU-3 contingent of 160 officers heading to Juba under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). They will replace the same number of officers deployed in November 2022 for a one-year tour-of-duty.

During the pre-deployment briefing, IGP Namuhoranye reminded them of their duty as peacekeepers to ensure the safety of civilians.

"Continue to raise the Rwandan flag high; and that goes with professionalism, discipline and always being ready to serve in any situation. The least you can do is to maintain the flag where it is," Namuhoranye said.

He added that: "You can not be professional when you are indisciplined, drunk or not in the right place at the right time doing the right thing. Our units are defined by their cohesion... collectiveness and high level of commitment; don't change that."

"People under your protection should always feel safe. Residents of South Sudan and Central African Republic, should go about their errands feeling safe," the Police chief told the officers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Central African Republic Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Their arrival in the mission area, he emphasized, should add value to peacekeeping.

"Go with pride, contribute to international peace and security and come back with the same morale and pride after a successful tour-of-duty."

He urged them to work as a team, respect their superiors, work with and support the local people, work with local security organs and other peacekeepers.

Namuhoranye also reminded them to ensure hygiene and effective logistics management. The first batch of 40 officers heading to South Sudan depart on November 7, with others expected to leave later during the month.

The contingent heading to CAR will leave on November 9.

Rwanda maintains four Police contingents in CAR and two others in South Sudan.