Rwanda: How Newly Set Up ECD is Impacting Lives in Rugerero Model Village

The establishment of an Early Childhood Development Center (ECD) has been a pivotal component of the recently constructed Muhira Integrated Development Program (IDP) Model Village in Rugerero sector, Rubavu District. This development reflects President Paul Kagame's unwavering commitment to the community and has had a profound impact on the lives of its residents.

The model village has served as a haven for numerous families, particularly those who endured the devastating effects of heavy rain floods that affected the Northern and Western Provinces in May of this year.

The construction of this vital infrastructure was made possible through the tax and duty contributions of compliant taxpayers, underscoring the critical role of financial responsibility in driving positive change for Rwandans.

For those who had lost their homes and were still grieving the loss of 135 neighbors, the opportunity to reside in this village seemed nothing short of a miracle. The children received exceptional care and support within the newly constructed ECD.

Victoire Bahati, the Muhira ECD Manager, said that local residents had long aspired to have an ECD in their area, having observed similar facilities in other districts.

"When this ECD began its operations, many parents were enthusiastic because they had yearned for this development," she stated.

The children enrolled in the ECD receive a comprehensive pre-primary education program aligned with the Ministry of Education's curriculum. They also benefit from a balanced diet and gain essential knowledge about nutrition and strategies to combat violence.

"Now, every resident wishes to enroll their child in the ECD because the services provided here stimulate children's cognitive development, preparing them for a brighter future. Upon enrollment, a noticeable transformation in their lives becomes evident," Bahati emphasized.

Deogratias Nzabonimpa, the acting Mayor of Rubavu District, highlighted that this ECD has the capacity to accommodate 180 children between the ages of three and five for their pre-primary education.

"With over 180 children, this ECD aligns with international standards," he noted.

In addition to the ECD, the model village also includes a range of essential infrastructures, such as paved roads, a crafts workshop, the Muhira health post, electricity, water supply, playgrounds, vegetable gardens, and chicken houses, all constructed at a cost of Rwf 14.2 billion.

Enhanced investments in Rubavu District

Rubavu District officials reported a substantial increase in investments in the district for the fiscal year 2022/23, that significantly improved the quality of life for citizens and have contributed to economic development.

Notable projects include the methane gas extraction initiative in Lake Kivu by Shema Power Lake Kivu (SPLK), valued at $400 million, with an expected increase in electricity generation by 56 megawatts.

Additional investments encompass the Sebeya Retention Dam, valued at about Rwf 4 billion, the Rugerero - Rubavu asphalt road, costing Rwf 12. 2 billion, and a road connecting the Marine Regiment - ULK and the DR Congo border in Gisenyi sector, at a cost of about Rwf 2 billion. Furthermore, the Nyakiliba Sector office was constructed, with a total cost slightly above Rwf 300 million .

Lambert Dushimimana, Western Province Governor, emphasized that these projects were realized thanks to the contributions of compliant taxpayers.

The government, through the national budget, has also supported various initiatives, including assisting over 100,000 individuals in purchasing fertilizers, implementing extensive terracing on over 1500 hectares of land, distributing cattle through the Girinka program, constructing 146 school rooms, health posts, and 1994 Genocide against Tutsi commemoration centres

"However, there are still those who need to be reminded of their responsibility to comply with taxes. Therefore, we urge them to remember that no one else is responsible for building our country," Governor Dushimimana added.

Rubavu District officials emphasize that these achievements underscore the vital role of taxes in national development and stress the importance of tax compliance. They encourage those who have not yet complied to recognize their role in nation-building.