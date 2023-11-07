Rwanda: Govt to Repurpose 1,000 Idle State-Owned Buildings

The government is taking proactive measures to address the issue of exorbitant annual office rental costs for public entities, which currently amount to roughly Rwf12 billion.

According to Alphonse Rukaburandekwe, the Director General of the Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA), there is a plan to put idle buildings to use.

"We have registered the idle government buildings and assessed their conditions. We are currently evaluating those that can be renovated and used again, while others may be demolished to free up land for alternative uses," Rukaburandekwe told The New Times on Monday, November 6.

His explanation came after lawmakers on November 2 observed that nearly 1,000 government-owned buildings are sitting idle across the nation.

MP Gloriose Uwanyirigira, a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), was alarmed to find that of the 49,937 state-owned buildings assessed, over 950 were dormant and in a state of disrepair as indicated in the Auditor General Report for the year 2021/2022.

"The issue of government buildings that are sitting idle demands immediate attention. Rwanda Housing Authority must present a clear plan to resolve this matter," she emphasized.

Lawmakers believe that renovating the structures could significantly reduce the expenses incurred by public institutions in office rentals. The government presently rents 85,000 square meters of office space for 35 public entities, including agencies and courts of law.

To alleviate this financial burden, the government aims to acquire its own buildings capable of accommodating these entities.

"The RURA building remains unoccupied, despite being constructed with the intention of reducing the financial burden on public institutions renting office spaces. The challenges hindering its utilization must be addressed within three months," declared MP Beline Uwineza, the PAC vice-chairperson.

According to lawmakers, there were 61 dormant buildings in the City of Kigali, 301 in Southern Province, 252 in Western Province, 245 in Northern Province, and 181 in Eastern Province.

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board had 52 buildings in good condition, 308 in need of renovation, and 68 that have to be demolished as their rehabilitation is not feasible. These buildings are situated in research stations across Rubirizi, Ngoma, Nyamagabe, Gishwati, Musanze, Rubona, Muhanga, Nyagatare, and other locations.

Other dormant structures include the former School of Language at the University of Rwanda (EPLM) in Taba, Huye District, the former Kanto court in Gakenke District, an entertainment house at the University of Rwanda known as "Theatre de Verdure," and various former commune offices and leaders' accommodation facilities, among others.

Members of Parliament expressed concern over the escalating costs associated with renting public offices. For example, the Supreme Court operates from a rented building that costs Rwf117 million per month, totalling Rwf1.4 billion annually.