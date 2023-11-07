Kenya: 2 Businessmen Charged With Defrauding Firm Over Sh40mn in Illegal Land Transactions

Nairobi — Two businessmen have been charged with defrauding Placid View Limited over Sh40 million in land transactions.

The accused Erick Munene Mate and Kelvin Mugambi Muthee were paraded before Senior Principal Magistrate Susan Shitubi where they denied four counts.

The property in dispute is located at Imara Daima Estate in Nairobi county.

The court was told that the accused forged the Certificate of Title purporting to have been issued genuinely by the Ministry of Lands. The said Certificate is dated 13th October 1988.

The prosecution told the court that the accused uttered the said Certificate to the directors of Placid View Limited purporting it to be genuine title deed of the suit property.

The prosecution further told the court that on between 19th day of November 2020 and 24th November 2020 the accused with intent to defraud, obtained 11Million from SOKO WOCHE IMALA by purporting they were in a position to sell the parcel of land valued at Ksh22Million.

The two accused persons were ordered to deposit a cash bail of Ksh2M plus one contact person each to secure their release pending trial. The court gave them an alternative bond of 5M plus two sureties. The matter will be mentioned on 14th November,2023.